Swedish guitarist and composer Johannes Möller has made more than 500 appearances in Europe, Asia, South and North America. In 2010 he was award ed First Prize in the Guitar Foundation of America’s International Artist Competition--arguably the most prestigious guitar competition in the world-- with a subsequent fifty-concert world tour.

In March 2008 he had won the Dutch Vriendenkrans Concours while competing against performers in all instrumental categories. Mr. Möller has earned a Bachelor of Music with Honors from the Royal College of Music in London where he studied guitar with Gary Ryan and Carlos Bonell, and composition with William Mival. He received a Masters degree from the Royal Conservatoire in The Hague where he studied with Zoran Dukic. He also received a scholarship from the Royal Conservatoire that allowed him to study privately with Pavel Steidl in the Czech Republic.

Mr. Möller will conduct a master class September 27 at Washington University’s 560 Music Center in University City, 1:00 - 3:00 pm.

Concert date: September 26, 2015, 8:00 pm, at The Ethical Society, 9001 Clayton Rd., St. Louis, MO 63117

Tickets: $28/$24 Society Members, Seniors 62+ and FT Students

