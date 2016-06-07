ALTON - When one thinks of Alton history, it is difficult not to ponder the heritage of The Grand Theater on Market Street in Downtown Alton.

Meghan Bellitto did an interesting presentation on the architecture and history of The Grand at the Hayner Genealogy & Local History Library on State Street on Saturday morning.

The ownership of The Grand was explained during the presentation, plus some other notable historic dates.

In 1898 the building opened as a carriage manufacturing business, and it didn’t become a theater until later. In 1920 Alton Amusement Co. owned The Grand. In the 1920s theater organs were introduced and by 1928 the silent picture days ended. The 1920s to 1960s were a time of films of Classic Hollywood. Great States Theater Co. took it over in 1930, then it was later owned by Clarence N. Kulp and Ed McPike.

The Grand Theater was the largest theater in Downtown Alton next to the Princess Theater and at one time seated more than 1,000 people.

Bellitto said in the 1930s both the Hotel Stratford and the Grand had neon lights.

“It must have been something to see both of them on an evening in Downtown Alton,” she said.

Robert Wadlow, Alton’s Gentle Giant, even had his own seat at the back of The Grand with two seats in front of him open so he could stretch out his long legs.

Belitto explained that renovating and reopening The Grand has been discussed numerous times, but costs have prohibited that from happening. She said she and other historians have hopes that one day someone will take on the project and resurrect The Grand.

“Nothing is happening on that at the moment,” Bellito said of any future plans to renovate the historic structure.

