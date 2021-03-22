EDWARDSVILLE– In an effort to continue to lend its support to local organizations and causes, The Gori Law Firm recently announced it has made a significant contribution to Roxana High School in Roxana, Ill. The undisclosed donation will help to fund the school’s Dirt2Turf Project, which hopes to update its existing Charles Raich Field through the installation of turf.



The driving force behind the Dirt2Turf Project is the high school’s mission to provide better programs for all students in the Roxana School District. Currently, the facility hosts a variety of programs and activities including junior and varsity football, soccer, and cheerleading as well as high school dances and the school’s marching band, the Shells.

“As a graduate of Roxana High School myself, I am eager to see this project take off,” said Sara Salger, managing partner at The Gori Law Firm. “The athletic director is a longtime family friend, and we at The Gori Law Firm are honored to be a part of the school’s mission to improve program experiences for its students today and in the future.”

Throughout the years, regular wear and tear have caused the field to deteriorate. The proposed turf installation will not only help with facility upkeep, but it will improve athletic programs for students, especially for those wanting to pursue college athletics and beyond.

To fully fund the project, the school hopes to raise $1,500,000. Those wanting to learn more or help sponsor the project can do so by visiting https://roxanadirt2turf.com/. For more information about The Gori Law Firm, visit www.gorilaw.com or follow them on Facebook @TheGoriLawFirm.

