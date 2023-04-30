EDWARDSVILLE – The Gori Law Firm recently announced its renewed partnership with the Asbestos Disease Awareness Organization (ADAO) for 2023. As a gold-level sponsor of the organization, the firm supports the ADAO’s mission of education, advocacy and community initiatives geared toward asbestos awareness and prevention.

A nationwide leader in asbestos litigation, the Edwardsville, Illinois-based law firm frequently works with individuals and families affected by asbestos exposure. Its continued partnership with the ADAO is part of its many efforts to invest in prevention and spread awareness of asbestos's critical and dangerous effects.

“We are grateful for opportunities to support organizations like the ADAO, who, like us, fight tirelessly for the rights of individuals and families who have been adversely affected by asbestos and its related illnesses,” said Sara Salger, managing partner of The Gori Law Firm. “We hope that more and more people will rally behind the cause, and one day, we can celebrate an asbestos-free future.”

The ADAO recently wrapped up its 19th Global Asbestos Awareness Week, which spans April 1-7. Throughout the week, the organization prepared a schedule of activities, including personal stories, leadership quotes, press releases and public service announcement videos. Each day featured a different theme, partner organizations and sponsor, culminating in a Candlelight Vigil to honor and remember asbestos victims worldwide.

In addition to its week-long initiatives, the ADAO invites community members to connect with them on social media, share educational materials, write letters to Congress and sign an online petition to ban asbestos in the United States.

“The ADAO relies entirely on the generous support of our sponsors and individual donors, and we are excited to once again bring The Gori Law Firm along as a proud supporter and sponsor,” said Linda Reinstein, co-founder of the ADAO.

