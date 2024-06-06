EDWARDSVILLE - The Gori Law Firm, nationally recognized for representing victims of asbestos exposure, is proud to announce attorney Ivan Cason has been named the firm’s newest partner. Cason works at the firm’s headquarters in Edwardsville, Ill., as well as the satellite office in New Orleans, specializing in asbestos litigation.

Cason joined The Gori Law Firm after obtaining a concentration in litigation from Saint Louis University School of Law. As an attorney, Cason is licensed to practice law in Missouri, Illinois and Louisiana and focuses on protecting the rights of families damaged by asbestos exposure. He is an active member of the Missouri State Bar Association and the Madison County Bar Association and a proud recipient of the ISBA Public Service Award for Saint Louis University.

“Ivan is passionate about earning justice for families exposed to asbestos, and we are proud of his work on behalf of our clients and our firm. It’s an honor and pleasure to bring him on as a partner,” said Sara Salger, managing partner of the firm.

Cason is one of the nearly 200 individuals who contributed to the success of The Gori Law Firm. Since its establishment in 2008, the firm has experienced remarkable growth, expanding to include 10 offices nationwide. Several of these offices are strategically located in the Metro East, further enhancing the firm's accessibility and reach. For more information about The Gori Law Firm, visitwww.gorilaw.com or follow them on Facebook @TheGoriLawFirm.

About The Gori Law Firm

The Gori Law Firm (formerly Gori Julian & Associates, P.C.) was formed in 2008 and since has recovered more than $4 billion in compensation for those suffering because of asbestos exposure. Serving clients throughout the United States, the firm has offices in Edwardsville, Ill., Granite City, Ill., Belleville, Ill., Alton, Ill., St. Louis, New York, Los Angeles, New Orleans, Washington D.C., and Orlando. Although the attorneys at The Gori Law Firm concentrate on asbestos-related injuries, they also handle catastrophic injury cases, pharmaceutical and medical device litigation, and occupational disease injury matters. For more information on the areas of law practiced by the attorneys at The Gori Law Firm, or to contact an attorney at the firm, visit www.gorilaw.com or call toll-free at 877-456-5419.

