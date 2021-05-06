EDWARDSVILLE– The Gori Law Firm is pleased to announce a jury found 3M liable for hearing-related damages suffered by three U.S. military veterans in federal court in the Northern District of Florida. After a five-week trial, a verdict was announced April 30, awarding a collective sum of $7,130,500 to all three plaintiffs.

The Gori Law Firm began investigating claims on behalf of service members in July 2018. They were the first firm in the country to file suit in December of that same year. 3M currently faces over 200,000 similar claims from individuals with injuries caused by defects in the company’s Combat Arms earplugs, which 3M sold to the military between 2003 and 2015. The consolidated multidistrict litigation is now the largest in history.

“While there is still a lot of work to be done, we believe this verdict will help shape the course of the litigation moving forward,” said Sara Salger, managing partner of the firm. “We have a strong team working on this case and are optimistic that the proceeding trials will lead to a favorable resolution for all our clients.”

Attorneys from The Gori Law Firm who worked on the 3M case include of-counsel attorney Evan Buxner, who is a member of the executive committee appointed by the judge to lead the entire litigation. Additionally, attorneys Megan Arvola and Samira Khazaeli also helped with trial preparation and will continue to do so as the litigation progresses.

The next two Bellwether trials of individual veterans are scheduled to begin May 17, 2021 and June 7, 2021, respectively. The Gori Law Firm will continue to provide updates as they become available.

