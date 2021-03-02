EDWARDSVILLE – The Gori Law Firm is proud to announce the selection of four attorneys to the 2021 Super Lawyers list: Sara Salger, Brad Evetts and David Aubrey have been recognized as Super Lawyers Illinois Rising Stars for 2021 and Bob Marcus has received the 2021 Super Lawyer distinction.

Super Lawyers is a rating service that recognizes outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas. Selected individuals have achieved a high level of peer recognition as well as professional success throughout their practice. The annual selection process includes a statewide survey of lawyers, independent research evaluations of candidates and peer reviews. Throughout the years, The Gori Law Firm has had several attorneys receive these honors from Super Lawyers.

Article continues after sponsor message

“We have an exceptional team of attorneys who work hard to serve each and every one of our clients,” said Sara Salger, managing partner at The Gori Law Firm. “It’s an honor to be recognized for these efforts as both an individual and as a firm, and we look forward to continuing our efforts for years to come.”

The annual lists of Super Lawyers are published nationwide in Super Lawyers Magazines and in magazines and newspapers across the country. To learn more information about Super Lawyers, visit www.SuperLawyers.com. For more information about The Gori Law Firm, visit www.gorilaw.com or follow them on Facebook @TheGoriLawFirm.

More like this: