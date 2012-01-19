THE GODDARD SCHOOL IN EDWARDSVILLE OFFERS OPEN HOUSE PANEL DISCUSSION ABOUT CHILDCARE OPTIONS: Six-Month Scholarship to be Awarded to One Attending Family

EDWARDSVILLE, ILL., January 19, 2012 . . . For those who have ever wondered how The Goddard School in Edwardsville excels as a childcare facility in the community, a panel discussion, open house and tour will be held on Jan. 26, 2012 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. This event is open to the public.

This first-time opportunity to sit in on a panel discussion with a group of teachers, directors and current families, will serve as a way for area residents in need of childcare, preschool and before- and after-school care for their children to learn first-hand the benefits of enrollment at The Goddard School in Edwardsville. The panel will answer questions about day-to-day activities, nutrition standards, the play-based learning curriculum and the new before- and after-school program for school-aged children. Parents will also have the opportunity to learn more about The Goddard School in Edwardsville’s summer program. Enrollment for the summer program begins in February.

Also as part of the evening, facility tours and door prizes will be given and a drawing will be held at 8 p.m. to award a scholarship of six-months free tuition for a child over the age of two years old. Winner must be present to win. Appetizers, pizza and refreshments will be provided. Children are encouraged to attend. Childcare services will be provided for free so parents will have the opportunity to participate in the panel discussion. Children will be entertained with a craft project and storytelling.

“We find that families interested in childcare or our before- and after-school program, have many of the same questions so we thought it would be beneficial to get those parents in one room so they can see their questions and concerns are shared with other families. We hope to address as many of the questions potential families have while showcasing The Goddard School in Edwardsville Annex we opened in November,” said Barbara Burrows, owner of The Goddard School in Edwardsville.

The Goddard School in Edwardsville opened its doors in February 2009 providing childcare and preschool enrollment to more than 200 area families. The Goddard School in Edwardsville Annex opened in Nov. 2011 above Peel Wood Fired Pizza at The Park in Plum Creek off Plum Street in Edwardsville.

Those interested in attending the open house panel discussion and tour, may call Kate Jenkins at (618) 692-9464 to RSVP. Confidential, one-on-one meetings with owner, Barbara Burrows are also available upon request.

For more information about The Goddard School in Edwardsville, the Goddard School way of learning, or to pre-register for after school care, please visit www.goddardschool.com or call (618) 692-9464.

