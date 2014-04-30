Edwardsville, IL, May 1, 2014? - The Goddard School in Edwardsville invites the community to join them Sat., May 3, for a Breakfast Open House featuring Mike Miller, KMOX Garden Hotline Host. Miller will do a live broadcast from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. in conjunction with a full open house taking place from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Goddard School Edwardsville facility located at 801 South Arbor Vitae, Edwardsville, Ill. Special guests for the event include the Missouri Botanical Garden and SIUe Natural Connections. Participants are encouraged to take part in activities throughout the event including a tour of the school and new greenhouse.

"We're extremely excited to showcase our childcare facilities to the community and especially those who are ready to utilize our services. To celebrate the event, we are offering free Summer and Fall registration for all new families," states Barbara Burrows, owner of The Goddard School. "This will be an ideal way for community members to see the great programs we offer here at Goddard and participate in fun, family-oriented activities while they are here."

Events for the day include giveaways from KMOX and gardening Q&A with Mike Miller, free pancake and sausage breakfast, Foodology Garden Summer Camp Exhibit, Child I.D. event by New York Life Insurance, garden crafts for kids of all ages, tadpole tech spot, bounce house, and much more. For more information on this event, contact Barbara Burrows at 618.692.9464, or visit their website at GoddardSchool.com.

