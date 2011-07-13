EDWARDSVILLE, ILL., July 13, 2011... Having helped fill a gap in childcare options in the Edwardsville area for the past two years, The Goddard School in Edwardsville today announced it will expand by adding an additional 4,120 sq. ft. of space, making room for a new before- and after-school program and additional spots for infants, toddlers and pre-school aged children.

Located at 801 Arbor Vitae at the Park at Plum Creek in Edwardsville, The Goddard School in Edwardsville has seen tremendous success in its short two years in operation. Recognizing a need among its existing parents and an opportunity to offer the Goddard approach to learning for school-aged children, owner Barbara A. Burrows seized the opportunity to occupy space above the development’s main building, which currently is occupied by Peel Wood Fired Pizza, What to What and Breathe. The Goddard School will offer tutoring for students in the program as well.

Being called The Goddard School Annex in Edwardsville, the new space will accommodate care for up to 40 school-aged children up to age 12 enrolled in the before- and after-school program and will be available for children that need care during the district’s holidays as well. The space will also be occupied by children in The Goddard School’s existing Pre-K and Junior Kindergarten programs.

“We have always strived to provide the best care for our families and have found that the smallest conveniences go along way with our parents. By offering a before and after-school program, our families have the opportunity to not only further expose their children to the Goddard method of learning through the age of 12, but also have the luxury of making one stop in the morning and evening when picking up their children after a long day at work.”

The Goddard School in Edwardsville will provide traditional busing transportation to schools within the Edwardsville and Glen Carbon school districts. The school opens at 6:30 a.m. and closes at 6 p.m. for families in need of early morning or extended evening hours. Pending all approvals, the new Annex will open in Fall 2011. A wait list is currently available for those who wish to reserve care for their children in advance of the opening by calling (618) 692-9464.

The expansion by The Goddard School will also add 10 new jobs in the community and help further the development of the Park at Plum Creek, at which developers are hoping to add additional retail and office space as well space for new restaurants.

The Goddard School was the second facility to be built at the Park at Plum Creek development following the Edge Bank, which was built in 2007. Soon after the opening of The Goddard School, property owners and developers, Piedmont Partners, LLC, built the retail space at 921 Arbor Vitae, which The Goddard School will now occupy the upper level. With that building now at full occupancy, the developers say they have plans to build an additional 10,000 sq. ft. of retail space, along with lower level office space and have received interest from several restaurants prompting plans to build an additional facility just south of the 921 building.

“We have always envisioned The Park at Plum Creek as a destination development where area residents and visitors can share in the many businesses we have selected to complement each others’ services. The Goddard School expansion is a wonderful opportunity for the community and our development as it will allow us to bring even more fine restaurants and retail establishments to the area for residents to share. We couldn’t be more pleased with the development’s success and look forward to watching it reach its full potential,” said Jill Dorsey, one of the owners of Piedmont Partners LLC.

Article continues after sponsor message

For development opportunities at The Park at Plum Creek, please contact Cathy Hamilton at BARBERMurphy at (618) 277-4400.

Burrows of The Goddard School in Edwardsville adds, “We have been so fortunate in how the community has embraced our school and are thrilled to have the opportunity to expand our services to families in need of quality child care. We welcome new families to visit our school anytime and experience for themselves the Goddard way!”

Tours of the school will be available on July 16 from noon to 4 p.m. when The Goddard School will host its annual Children’s Expo. The event will include the opportunity to tour the school, visit the location of the new Annex and enjoy the many activities that will be on display for children to enjoy, including a bounce house, live music, a visit from Elmo and Dora and a book signing by local children’s author Jennifer Ward. A blood drive will also be held during the Expo. The event is free and open to the public. All new families interested in touring the facility will receive free registration the day of the Expo.

For more information about The Goddard School in Edwardsville, the Goddard School way of learning, or to pre-register for after school care, please visit www.goddardschool.com or call (618) 692-9464.

.............................................

FACTS & FIGURES: The Goddard School in Edwardsville

The Goddard School in Edwardsville opened in February 2009 as the second facility to be built in the Park at Plum Creek.

Since its opening, the school has served well over 200 families.

Part of the Goddard Systems, Inc. franchise, The Goddard School in Edwardsville is the only Goddard School in Madison County and one of 11 in the St. Louis region.

Goddard Systems, Inc. was recently named #1 childcare franchise in the United States by Entrepreneur Magazine, for the tenth consecutive year (January 2011).

The Goddard School network is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania. It licenses 360+ franchised schools with more than 43,000 students in 34 states.

Unlike other early learning programs, the core philosophy at The Goddard School truly celebrates the individual potential of each child.

FACTS & FIGURES: The Annex at The Goddard School in Edwardsville

Pending DCFS approval, the facility will open in fall of 2011.

Added classrooms will consist of a before- and after-school-care classroom for 40 children up to age 12 and a Junior Kindergarten and Pre-School classroom with 20 children in each room.

Private bus transportation will be provided by The Goddard School to and from schools in both Edwardsville and Glen Carbon school districts.

The Annex will add tutoring to the scope of The Goddard School’s after school program.

The expansion will create approximately 10 new local jobs in early childcare and bus transportation.

More like this: