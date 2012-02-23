Edwardsville, IL – The Goddard School in Edwardsville is now enrolling for its popular summer program open to children ages 6 weeks to 12 years. The summer program, with its theme Let’s Go Exploring!, will run from June 4th to Aug. 17th, 2012. The camp will include programs specific to each age category, including school-aged children who will attend the program at the new Annex above Peel Wood Fired Pizza and What to Wear.

Part of Goddard Systems, Inc., The Goddard School in Edwardsville follows a learn-through-play philosophy, which celebrates the individual potential of each child. The summer program was created to prepare children for school readiness while creating joyful, lasting summer memories offered at traditional summer camps. Activities include water play, themed activities, outdoor exploration, gardening, physical fitness and more.

“Our summer program is very popular with our children and parents as we try to make it as fun as it is beneficial to the child’s development. We have an amazing theme selected for our 2012 Summer Camp where we will explore many areas of curriculum including Language Arts, Math, Creative Art, Science and Nature, Social Science, Music and Movement, Motor Skills and Computer,” said Barbara Burrows, owner.

Some weekly theme examples include: Goddard Gardeners, Bright Lights Big Cities, Space Adventures, Biomes, Let’s Go Camping, Summer Olympics and much more!

Those interested in attending the 2012 Summer Camp program – Let’s Go Exploring - should contact The Goddard School in Edwardsville at (618) 692-9464. Space is limited.

Located at 801 South Arbor Vitae off of Plum Street in The Park at Plum Creek development, The Goddard School located in Edwardsville opened its doors in February 2009 and since has attracted more than 160 families.

The Goddard School located in Edwardsville is part of Goddard Systems, Inc. Recently named #1 Childcare Franchise in the United States, by Entrepreneur magazine, for the ninth consecutive year (January 2010) and one of the Top 200 Franchise Systems (in worldwide sales), by Franchise Times, for the fourth consecutive year (October 2010); Goddard Systems, Inc. (GSI) is expanding The Goddard School® network throughout the United States. Headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, GSI currently licenses 360+ franchised schools with more than 43,000 students in 34 states. With a successful system in place and dedicated franchisees, GSI is the acknowledged leader in franchised childcare and a premier childcare provider in the United States.

