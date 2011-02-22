Edwardsville, IL , Feb. 21, 2011 – The Goddard School in Edwardsville is now enrolling for its popular summer program open to children ages 6 months to 8 years. The summer program, with its theme Amazing Animals, will run from June 6 to Aug. 12, 2011.

Part of Goddard Systems, Inc., The Goddard School in Edwardsville follows a learn-through-play philosophy, which celebrates the individual potential of each child. The summer program was created to prepare children for school readiness while creating joyful, lasting summer memories offered at tradition summer camps. Activities include water play, themed activities, outdoor exploration, physical fitness and more.

“Our summer program is very popular with our children and parents as we try to make it as fun as it is beneficial to the child’s development. We have an amazing theme selected for our 2011 Summer Camp where we will explore the many Amazing Animals and learn about them each day in our curriculum and special on-site visitors,” said Barbara Burrows, owner.

Some weekly theme examples include Jungle Jive, Arctic Adventures, Out in the Outback, Forest Friends, Zany Zoo and much more!

Those interested in attending the 2011 Summer Camp program – Amazing Animals - should contact The Goddard School in Edwardsville at (618) 692-9464. Space is limited.

Located at 801 South Arbor Vitae off of Plum Street in The Park at Plum Creek development, The Goddard School located in Edwardsville opened its doors in February 2009 and since has attracted more than 160 families.

The Goddard School located in Edwardsville is part of Goddard Systems, Inc. Recently named #1 Childcare Franchise in the United States, by Entrepreneur magazine, for the ninth consecutive year (January 2010) and one of the Top 200 Franchise Systems (in worldwide sales), by Franchise Times, for the fourth consecutive year (October 2010); Goddard Systems, Inc. (GSI) is expanding The Goddard School® network throughout the United States. Headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, GSI currently licenses 360+ franchised schools with more than 43,000 students in 34 states. With a successful system in place and dedicated franchisees, GSI is the acknowledged leader in franchised childcare and a premier childcare provider in the United States.

