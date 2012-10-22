EDWARDSVILLE, ILL., Oct. 22, 2012...Area children, ages 0 to 13 are invited to participate in the Edwardsville/Glen Chamber of Commerce’s 2012 Halloween parade themed “Oh, The Places You’ll Go.”

The Goddard School in Edwardsville is organizing a community-wide effort to allow children in the community to show off their Halloween costumes while also serving as the leaders of the Halloween parade festivities. As leaders, children will still have the opportunity to watch the parade in its entirety.

“We wanted to bring back the tradition of making the Halloween parade a fun experience for children, not only as spectators but as part of the production. All children in the community are welcome to participate and be a part of this Edwardsville tradition,” said Barbara Burrows, owner of The Goddard School in Edwardsville. “Special thanks to the Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Chamber of Commerce for helping keep this tradition alive and to other area childcare facilities who have also invited their families to participate.”

All children are invited to participate but must be accompanied by a parent. Wagons are welcome. To participate, join organizers as they gather at the Lincoln Middle School on Oct. 31 at 5:30 p.m. Those wishing to participate are asked to arrive no later than 5:45 p.m. The Halloween parade begins at 6:30 pm. For more information about the Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Chamber of Commerce’s 2012 Halloween parade, please call the Chamber office at (618) 656-7600.

