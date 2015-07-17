WHERE: First Baptist Maryville | 7110 State Route 162, Maryville, IL 62062

WHEN: Thursday & Friday, August 6 & 7, 2015 | 8:30 a.m. - 4:45 p.m.

COST: Individual/Team Rate (1-9): $209 | Large Team Rate (10+): $189

Student/Faculty/Military Rate: $89

The Global Leadership Summit (TGLS) is a world-class experience designed to help leaders get better and embrace their grander vision—the reason they became a leader. Broadcast LIVE in HD from Chicago to over 375 Premier Host Sites in North America, an expected 260,000 leaders will get to experience The Summit. This year’s speakers include:

Bill Hybels , Founder and Senior Pastor, Willow Creek Community Church

Registration for the event includes all conference materials as well as break refreshments. Meals are NOT included in the price of registration. For more information or to register, visit fbmaryville.org/tgls.

