When leadership gets better, everyone benefits. Whether at church, school, business, or home, people are leading every day in a culture that is constantly changing and redefining itself. This August, thousands of leaders across the world will be meeting for The Global Leadership Summit, a two-day, world-class leadership event experienced by more than 170,000 leaders around the world. The Summit, telecasted live from the Willow Creek Association in Chicago, is available to attend locally through First Baptist Church Maryville, August 8 & 9 from 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 pm. This year’s lineup of outstanding speakers includes:

• Bill Hybels, Founder and Senior Pastor, Willow Creek Community Church

• Gen. Colin Powell, Former U.S. Secretary of State

• Dr. Brené Brown, Research Professor, University of Houston Graduate College of Social Work

• Mark Burnett, Four-time Emmy Award Winner, Executive Television Producer

• Vijay Govindarajan, Top 50 Management Thinker

• Patrick Lencioni, Founder and President, The Table Group, Best-selling Author

• Liz Wiseman, President, The Wiseman Group, WSJ Bestselling Author, Leadership and Strategy Consultant

• Oscar Muriu, Senior Pastor, Nairobi Chapel, Kenya

• Dr. Henry Cloud, Acclaimed Leadership Expert, Best-selling Author

• Chris Brown, Co-Senior Pastor and Teaching Pastor, North Coast Church

• Joseph Grenny, Co-Founder, VitalSmarts; Best-selling Author

• Bob Goff, Founder and CEO, Restore International; Attorney

• Andy Stanley, Founder and Senior Pastor, North Point Ministries

To register to attend The Global Leadership Summit at First Baptist Church Maryville, visit: http://www.fbmaryville.org/events/tgls/.

For more information, contact the church office (618.667.8221) or visit www.fbmaryville.org.

