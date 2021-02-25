The Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois is teaming up with PCs For People on Thursday, March 11, 2021, from 3-6 p.m. The drive-thru event will be held at the Main Street United Methodist Church, 1400 Main St., Alton, IL, 62002.

This event will help provide affordable computers throughout surrounding communities in Metro East Illinois. We are so excited to share this opportunity with low to moderate-income households, adults receiving government assistance and families affected by school closures due to COVID.

Early registration for this event is strongly recommended but not required. Paper applications will be available at the event if needed. For more information and to check eligibility, parents can go to pcsforpeople.org/eligibility.