GLEN CARBON – Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois (GSofSI) will kick off the iconic Girl Scout Cookie Program on January 5 with the first Girl Scout Cookie Booth Weekend of the season. At these Cookie Booths, customers can purchase cookies directly from troops who have set up shop at area establishments throughout Southern Illinois.

Buying a box of Girl Scout Cookies helps power amazing experiences for girls. Through the Girl Scout Cookie Program, girls not only discover their inner leadership potential but also use their earnings to power amazing experiences for themselves and their troop, including travel, outdoor adventure, and science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) programming.

Many girls put the money toward impactful community projects right in their own backyards, from supporting animal shelters and food pantries to working with local and state legislators to change laws. A recent Girl Scout Research Institute study found that two out of three girls who participate in the program develop five crucial skills—goal setting, decision making, money management, people skills, and business ethics— all while building powerful skills for their futures and making a positive impact on the world around them.

From January 5-26, Girl Scouts will take orders for the treats, which will be delivered in early March. In addition to cookie booths and traditional paper order cards, girls can sell Girl Scout Cookies online through a safe interactive platform called Digital Cookie. Now in its fifth record-breaking year, Digital Cookie combines traditional sales skills with modern technology to help girls learn more about online marketing and ecommerce.

Girls are able to customize their personal sales website and then use e-mail to invite friends and family to purchase cookies from the comfort of their homes. Customer demand for Girl Scout Cookies following delivery has been high historically, so additional Cookie Booth Weekends will be held from late February through March. To find a Girl Scout in your area, please call 800.345.6858 or use our online Cookie Finder Tool: http://bit.ly/GSofSIFindCookies.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Girl Scout Cookie Lineup in Southern Illinois includes:

For $4/box

Thin Mints: Crisp wafers covered in chocolaty coating made with natural oil of peppermint.

Samoas: Crisp cookies coated in caramel, sprinkled with toasted coconut, and striped with dark chocolaty coating.

Tagalongs: Crispy cookies layered with peanut butter and covered with a chocolaty coating.

Trefoils: Delicate-tasting shortbread that is delightfully simple and satisfying.

Do-Si-Dos: Crunchy oatmeal sandwich cookies with creamy peanut butter filling.

Savannah Smiles: Crisp, zesty lemon wedge cookies dusted with powdered sugar.

For $5/box

Girl Scout S’mores: Crunchy graham sandwich cookies with creamy chocolate and marshmallowy filling.

Toffee-tastic: Rich, buttery cookies packed with golden toffee bits bursing with flavor. Gluten Free.

Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois (GSofSI) is a high-capacity Girl Scout council serving approximately 10,007 girls and engaging 3,686 adult volunteers in 40 ½ counties in Southern Illinois.

GSofSI Mission: Girl Scouts builds girls of courage, confidence, and character who make the world a better place.

The Girl Scouts organization is the world's largest leadership development organization for girls. In partnership with committed adults, girls develop qualities that will serve them all their lives – such as strong values, social conscience, and conviction about their own potential and self-worth. Today’s Girl Scouts not only enjoy camping and crafts; they also explore math and science and learn about diversity, good citizenship, leadership and teamwork. Girl Scouting is the place where girls experience the fun, friendship and power of girls together. Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois is a not-for-profit organization supported by various United Ways throughout the region. Girl Scouts is a Proud Partner of United Way.

More like this: