ALTON – The Hunter family recently received some touching news from Midwest Transplant Network about different recipients of organ donations from their son, Zack Hunter.

Zack Hunter, a Marquette Catholic tennis player and hockey player, died in a fatal car crash in rural Jersey County on April 17. His main organs were immediately donated to Midwest Transplant and then have since been transplanted in various individuals.

Scott Hunter, Zack’s father, provided this detailed report of donation of his key organs:

“Zachary's heart now beats for a 17-year-old boy. The recipient of Zachary's lungs is a 52-year-old married man. He was transplanted in Missouri. The surgery went well and he is recovering.

“Zachary's first liver segment was given to a 1-year-old boy from St. Louis. The liver had immediate function and he continues to recover. Zachary's second liver segment was given to a 67-year-old man from Missouri who is married with children. The liver had immediate function and he is recovering.

“The recipient of Zachary's left kidney and pancreas is a 45-year-old man from Missouri. He is married with children and works as a computer programmer. Both kidney and pancreas had immediate function following the surgeries and the recipient is recovering. Zachary's right kidney was gifted to a 14-year-old boy from Missouri who enjoys drama club and playing guitar.”

Scott said from what the transplant company told him, it is unusual for a human liver donation to be split with two people. He said he was thankful that rare transplant was successful. Scott Hunter said he and his wife, Sarah, were so thankful Zachary's gifts have touched the lives of not only his recipients, but also their many family members and friends.

“One thing I hold dear is that I had the conversation weeks before the accident with Zack about organ donation. His belief was if he no longer needed them he would share them with someone that does.”

Scott reflected for a moment and said it is hard to grasp how many lives Zack’s organ donations will touch in the end.

"Zack's organ donations will provide gifts for generations with a 1-year-old boy, a 14-year-old, 17-year-old and other recipients," Scott said.

“It is crazy when you stop and think about it,” Scott Hunter said. “We can’t dwell on the negative but only thank God and focus on our blessings.”

Scott Hunter said the hardest part of the entire process was watching Zack’s body be transported away so the organs could be processed. The family wasn’t allowed to go on that part of the journey.

“Having that conversation with Zack means more to me than anything to know it truly wasn’t just our decision about the organ donation,” Scott said. “I know by that conversation what his thoughts would have been if something like this had happened.”

Scott Hunter said Midwest Transplant told him Zack’s organs were donated to people in the region.

Zack’s father said he can’t emphasize enough with people how important it is to have conversations about organ donation and make sure it is spelled out in their licenses and wills. He said a person never knows how many lives he or she might impact through organ donation until something like what happened to Zack happens.

If there were words that Scott Hunter could voice to his son at the moment he said it would be: “Love you buddy, I am proud to be your father. You touched so many lives in your sixteen and a half years on earth. So much good came out of your life.”

