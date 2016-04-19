ALTON – Zack Hunter today is literally providing the gift of life for others with organ transplants.

Zack, a Marquette Catholic student, hockey and tennis player, died on Sunday. Zack was injured in a crash in rural Jersey County recently after a private workout session at Principia College with three other members of the team. He remained in a coma from the time of the accident until he died on Sunday. Zack is the son of Scott and Sarah Hunter of Dow.

Scott Hunter, Zack Hunter’s father, visited Riverbender.com on Tuesday morning. He shared with Riverbender.com how Zack’s transplant gift will literally be salvation for several other families and he encouraged others to consider the same donation. Zack’s organs were being donated today at an operating room at Mid America Transplant, Scott said.

“Zack's strength gives us great comfort in these times of devastation. He gave us time to say goodbye and time to see all the greatness life has to offer. We will be forever changed by his life and spirit. We never know how much we are loved in this world.”

Scott Hunter said one amazing thing happened during this process that an antibiotic cleared Zack’s lungs and were able to be transplanted.

For those who aren’t signed up to donate their organs, Scott recommended they do it. He agreed that through organ donation, people can literally save the lives of countless others.

“It makes her feel special that Zack’s organs will live on and help someone else,” Scott Hunter said.

“They have matched recipients for all of his gifts," he continued. "We believe this is a true testament to our son’s life for all of his organs to still be strong enough to save lives. We will never know how much of a profound stamp he had in such a short life. We will forever be proud of our son.”

Scott Hunter said his wife, Sarah, had some profound words to say about the transplant donation.

"Her comment was it is not fun to be the mommy that is suffering but there is some relief when you know there will be some mommies in the world that will be happy," she said in referring to the transplants.

