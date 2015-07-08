BELLEVILLE - Memorial Hospital has been granted a three-year renewal recognition for quality and safety from the American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy (ASGE), a leading gastrointestinal medical society, whose standards are specifically dedicated to promoting quality in endoscopy in all settings where it is practiced in the United States. Memorial Hospital is one of more than 450 endoscopy units to be granted the recognition since 2009. The ASGE Endoscopy Unit Recognition Program honors endoscopy units that have demonstrated a commitment to patient safety and quality in endoscopy as evidenced by meeting the program’s rigorous criteria, which includes following the ASGE guidelines on privileging, quality assurance, endoscope reprocessing, CDC infection control guidelines and ensuring endoscopy staff competency.

“We are honored to be recognized by ASGE for our efforts to enhance quality and safety in our endoscopy unit,” said Nancy Weston, RN, vice president of Patient Care Services at Memorial. “Through ongoing education and continued compliance with the ASGE Endoscopy Unit Recognition Program requirements, we demonstrate our dedication to the delivery of high-quality patient care.”

To be recognized by ASGE, a unit, through a peer-reviewed application process, must attest to the continued competence of all staff relative to their roles, demonstrate the adoption of unit policies specific to ongoing assessment of performance relative to key quality indicators, and attest that the unit has an established infrastructure and personnel dedicated to infection control and prevention. For a full list of program benefits, log on to www.asge.org.

“We are proud to acknowledge these endoscopy units through our Endoscopy Unit Recognition Program for their commitment to promoting the highest standards of safety and quality,” said Jonathan Cohen, MD, FASGE, chair, ASGE Quality Assurance in Endoscopy Committee. “By ensuring infection control principles are adhered to, continually assessing the competency of staff, and monitoring patient satisfaction, ASGE-recognized units contribute to the public’s confidence in endoscopy, a life-saving technology.”

As home to the latest and most advanced gastroenterology/endoscopy center in the Metro East, Memorial Hospital continually invests in technology to provide physicians and their patients with the latest diagnostic and treatment services. For more information about The Gastroenterology/Endoscopy Center at Memorial, call (618) 257-6690.

