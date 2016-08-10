EDWARDSVILLE - The Gardens at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville is a sprawling 35-acres of natural beauty situated on the edge of campus. It offers the region a sight not many communities can boast.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Due to budgetary constraints, the maintenance of the grounds has become entirely dependent on volunteers. A discussion with the City of Edwardsville is ongoing as to whether it will lease the property.

Despite the uncertain outlook, those passionate about The Gardens’ vibrancy are committed to sustaining the grounds. They detail the ways in which The Gardens adds value to the region in this video.

More like this:

Jun 26, 2024 - Garden Show Invites You To ‘Cultivate Your Dreams At LC’

Jun 20, 2024 - The Three Rivers Project of Sierra Club Illinois’ Urban Farm Tour is June 30  

Jun 15, 2024 - Hundreds to Tour Local Gardens and Water Features at Pond-O-Rama

Aug 7, 2024 - L&C’s College For Life Hosts 3rd Annual Luncheon

May 22, 2024 - Rose Lawn Memory Gardens to Host 64th Memorial Day Service

 