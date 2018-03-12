WOOD RIVER - The Fruit Stand owner Don Stevens and employees were busy on Monday trying to clean up and assess the damages after someone slammed into the building on Sunday.

Stevens said the damage was severe and a considerable amount of products were destroyed in the crash.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Structurally, the building is not falling, but it tore up the front entrance, took out one of the doors and knocked a post out of the front porch,” Stevens said. “It destroyed the cash registers and check out counter and spilled oil everywhere. There is also damage inside the building. Thank God we weren’t open that day; someone could have been standing at the check out counter and been seriously hurt.”

The Wood River Police Department is investigating the crash and a cause of the accident has not been released. Stevens said something like this had never happened in his 40 years of business. Wood River Police and Fire responded to the location in 4 or 5 minutes, Stevens said, which he thought was amazing, and he said he appreciated their help so far with the situation.

Stevens is hoping to get things cleaned up and rebuilt as quickly as possible. The owner hopes to be back in operation by the weekend, but a reopening date remains uncertain.

More like this: