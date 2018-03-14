WOOD RIVER - The Fruit Stand at 365 E. Edwardsville Road is open again.

A motorist rammed into the business on Sunday and since that time, the owner, staff, and others have worked round the clock to get The Fruit Stand back in operation.

An employee at The Fruit Stand said the business is open now from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

“Everything is clean and we are operating like normal,” a Fruit Stand staff member said. “Everything is restocked. There is a lot of damage to the wall and that still needs repair. There is a sign outside that says, ‘The Fruit Stand: We are open, but please no drive thru,’ which says it all.”

