MT. ZION - A request has been made for help to support "The Flagman's Mission Continues" in setting up flags for fallen Illinois State Trooper Todd A. Hanneken late this week for his funeral.

"Help is needed Wednesday and Friday," said Jeffrey Hastings. "Volunteers from Mt. Zion, Illinois, area asked to support “The Flagman’s Mission Continues” setting up US Flags for the funeral of Fallen Illinois State Trooper Todd A. Hanneken."

"The Flagman's Mission Continues" is an organization with a purpose to honor the service, lives and sacrifices of the men and women that have worn the uniform. This includes remembering and honoring those that gave the ultimate sacrifice for our country."

FLAG SET UP INFORMATION

DATE: WEDNESDAY,March 31st, 2021

TIME: 3:30 PM

LOCATION: Mt. Zion Intermediate School, 310 S. Henderson St., Mt. Zion, Illinois, 62549

"School parking lot. Please wear gloves And walking shoes rain or shine, dress accordingly! Help also needed April 2, 2021, picking up flags at 10 a.m. Meet at the school parking lot.

"Help is needed to set up 2000 plus U.S. 3 x 5 foot flags on Wednesday, March 31, for the funeral Of Illinois State trooper Todd A Hanneken. Help is also needed at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 2, to take the flags down and reload them into the trailer.

"Your support is greatly appreciated. If you want more information, CEO Jeff Hastings will be available when not directing the volunteers in how to set up the flags or coordinate the 'on the ground' activities. When we show up for KIA service men or women, first responders, police or fire fighters, you are with us! We do this because it is the right thing to do as patriots in this great country. God bless the United States of America.

See:

https://www.theflagmanmission.org

Obituary: Todd A. Hanneken

December 3, 1975 – March 25, 2021 - The following obituary was posted online by Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Directors.

Todd Anthony Hanneken was born on December 3, 1975, in Decatur, Illinois, the son of Jerry and Vickie (St. Pierre) Hanneken. He was a 1994 graduate of Mt. Zion High School. In 1999, he graduated with his bachelor’s in criminal justice sciences from Illinois State University. He achieved his lifelong goal of becoming a second-generation Illinois State Police Trooper, graduating in December 2000 as a part of Cadet Class 100.

Todd was assigned first to State Police District 15 in Downers Grove and then home to State Police District 10, Pesotum. He married his longtime love Michelle “Shelley” Jean Hillman on August 18, 2001. Their story started way before that, from meeting on the square in Taylorville to their first official date on August 7, 1994. All along the way they did everything together – just how the family will continue to do as they move forward now.

They were blessed with two sons, Benjamin Anthony and Nicholas William. Having two boys two years apart was exactly what was wanted, as Todd and his brother Chad were close throughout their lives. While Todd has several professional honors, none of that compared in his life to the honor he held in his relationships with his family and friends. Todd was a family and friends first man. Todd served not just his family and friends, but his community of Mt. Zion and the entire state. Todd did everything no one saw and things no one even knew they needed. We were all better for it. Todd is survived by his wife of nearly 20 years, Shelley; his sons Ben, 16, and Nick, 14; his parents Jerry and Vickie Hanneken of Mt. Zion; his brother Chad (Mandy) of Mt. Zion; grandmother Doris St. Pierre of Mt. Zion; in-laws Bill and Linda Westbrook of Taylorville and Greg Hillman of Coppell, Texas; sister-in-law Wendy Boeke (Jim Judd) of Yorkville. Nieces and nephews Cade Hanneken, Luke Hanneken, McKinleigh Killham, and Grace Boeke.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents Paul and Evelyn Hanneken and Gerald St. Pierre.

FUNERAL: There will be no visitation. Funeral service will be held on Thursday, April 1 at 10:00am at Mt. Zion Intermediate School, 310 S. Henderson St., Mt. Zion, Illinois. Seating will be reserved and directed due to current restrictions. Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion is assisting the family with services. First responder walk through will begin immediately following the funeral services.

INTERNMENT: Private In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations may be made in his honor for future charitable giving purposes by visiting the Illinois State Police Heritage Foundation website at www.isphf.org, or via U.S. Mail to Illinois State Police Heritage Foundation, P.O. Box 2210, Springfield, IL 62705-2210. On the donation website select the “Donate in memory of Trooper Todd Hanneken” option. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at dawson-wikoff.com.

