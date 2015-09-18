The First Unitarian Church of Alton is beginning a new Vespers service
September 18, 2015 3:02 PM
The First Unitarian Church of Alton, 110 E. 3rd St., is beginning a new Vespers service on Saturday, September 26th, at 4 PM. This meditative service will be led by Reverend Sunshine J. Wolfe. On September 27th, the Sunday service will change to 10:15 AM followed by Adult Religious Education at 11:30.
