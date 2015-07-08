Maze tickets on sale September 4

GODFREY – In a wicked twist, the Great Godfrey Maze and the Fabulous Fox Theatre are joining forces to promote the magic of the untold story of the Witches of Oz. The 2015 Great Godfrey Maze has been designed to highlight the return of WICKED to St. Louis. After breaking box office records in 2015, WICKED returns the Fabulous Fox Theatre December 9, 2015 – January 3, 2016. Tickets for the WICKED Great Godfrey Maze are available onsite beginning September 4, 2015. Single tickets for WICKED at the Fox will go on sale at a later date.

The Great Godfrey Maze will celebrate the grand opening of its sixteenth A-MAZE-ING season with a ribbon cutting on Friday, September 4, 2015 at 6 pm. The Great Godfrey Maze will continue to be open on the weekends through October 31, 2015. The maze is located in Glazebrook Park in the heart of Godfrey, IL, at 1401 Stamper Lane, less than 40 miles from downtown St. Louis. Beginning on October 2, an additional haunted maze will open after dark on Friday and Saturday evenings.

“The Village of Godfrey is extremely pleased to be partnering with the Fabulous Fox and WICKED on this year’s Great Godfrey Maze. It is a thrill to be working with such great institutions,” said Village Mayor Michael McCormick. “It is exciting to have the national tour back in St. Louis at the Fabulous Fox and even more exciting to bring a piece of it to Godfrey.”

The 7-acre maize adventure is cut into a graphic image of WICKED’s iconic artwork.

Based on the best-selling 1995 novel by Gregory Maguire, WICKED, winner of over 100 international awards, including a Grammy® and three Tony® Awards, is the untold story of the witches of Oz. It is produced by Marc Platt, Universal Pictures, The Araca Group, Jon B. Platt and David Stone.

Long before Dorothy drops in, two other girls meet in the Land of Oz. One – born with emerald-green skin – is smart, fiery and misunderstood. The other is beautiful, ambitious and very popular. WICKED tells the story of their remarkable odyssey, and how these two unlikely friends grow to become the Wicked Witch of the West and Glinda the Good.

WICKED has been declared “A Cultural Phenomenon” by Variety and “The Best Musical of the Decade” by Entertainment Weekly. Since its New York premiere over a decade ago, WICKED has been performed in over 100 cities in 13 countries around the world (U.S., Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Japan, Germany, Holland, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea, The Philippines, and Mexico) and has thus far been translated into five languages: Japanese, German, Dutch, Spanish, and Korean. The musical has grossed nearly $4 billion worldwide and has been seen by over 50 million people across the globe. WICKED currently has four productions around the world, in New York, London, a U.K. Tour, and a North American National Tour.

For more information about WICKED log on to www.wickedthemusical.com; for more information on the WICKED maze visit www.godfreyil.org. To learn more about the Fabulous Fox Theatre in St. Louis, please visit www.fabulousfox.com.

