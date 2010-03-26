ALTON, IL – Menopause and fluctuating hormone levels can cause various eye changes such as prevalence of dry eyes, eye allergies and other vision issues.

Every month, the Red Hot Mamas meet at Alton Memorial Hospital to learn how to become proactive participants in their own health care. Dr. Lili Tseng, an ophthalmologist at Riverbend Ophthalmologists, will present “Eye Answer Express: Emerging Eye Concerns at Menopause (Dry Eyes, Allergies and Vision)” at 7 p.m. Monday, April 12, in the AMH cafeteria meeting rooms. Call 1-800-392-0936 to register for this free program.

Learn lifestyle modifications and other helpful hints that can improve eye health conditions and discover treatment options available, both over-the-counter and prescription, to minimize the occurrence of dry eyes and to alleviate eye allergies permanently.

The Red Hot Mamas meet the second Monday of every month to take part in a menopause management education program aimed at providing medical information and peer support to women, men and family members dealing with the physical and psychological impact of menopause. Making healthy choices and learning as much as you can about the facts can empower you to look forward to and enjoy this new phase of life. Even younger women can benefit from this information by applying it earlier in their lives.

