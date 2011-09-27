Who is the Exchange Club of Alton?

The Exchange Club of Alton is a group of men and women living in the Alton Illinois area working together to make our community a better place to live. Our programs of service are focused in Americanism, Community Service, Youth Activities, and the Prevention of Child Abuse. The club is a member of the National Exchange Club, America's Service Club, and the Lincolnland District of Exchange Club.

About the Exchange Club of Alton

The club meets the First, Second, and Third Thursday of each month at 6:00pm at Johnson's Corner Restaurant, 2000 State St. in Alton. The Second Thursday is always a Board Meeting and anyone is welcome!

The club supports local organizations that provides valuable service to our community such as the Alton Boys and Girls Club, the Oasis Woman's Center, the Alton Volunteer Emergency Corps and others. The club also sponsors local youth sports teams and provides support to the local Girl Scout and Boy Scout councils. The club, many years ago, was also instrumental in raising funds for the Alton Police Department to purchase their first bullet proof vests. More recently helping the Alton Parks Department by being one of the six civic groups to have given money to cover the deductible to replace stolen park bleachers.

In addition to raising funds for local causes, the club also donates time to organizations. The club has held events for members of the Alton Boys and Girls Club, as well as giving an annual Christmas party for a local shelter. In addition, the club marches in the Memorial Day parade handing out hundreds of flags to individuals along the parade route each year.

The club supports the area youth by running a scholarship program for local high school seniors. The A.C.E. scholarship is awarded each year at a banquet honoring the winner(s). The club also recognizes the achievements of local high school athletes by holding an annual basketball banquet. The 2010 banquet was our 65th annual event.

While the club name only includes Alton, we also serve other neighboring communities. These include Bethalto, Brighton, Cottage Hills, East Alton, Godfrey, Hartford, Jerseyville, Roxana, and Wood River. Recently we have been working in the Jerseyville and Southwestern areas as well.

If you are looking for a rewarding way to improve your community, want to meet a great bunch of people, and want to gain leadership skills then you would be a wonderful addition to the Alton Exchange Club. We would like to invite you to one of our meetings and have dinner with us. Please email information@altonexchangeclub.org or fill out the online information request form and a member of the club will contact you. We welcome all levels of Volunteers from just a few hours a month to those who are free to work all our projects.

