ALTON - The Exhibition focuses on a process of translating basic concepts of figure painting into successful narratives.

By emphasizing emotional intent in the face and body expression of each figure, Susan allows the paintings to speak as a visual testimony from early figure study, through figurative narrative, and finally to the intentional emotional expression of each piece. People seek to communicate, to develop helpful relationships with hopes of understanding one another.

Article continues after sponsor message

Susan’s passion is to bring understanding to the viewer through the use of expressive emotion in her paintings. She strives to facilitate a relationship between the viewer and painted portrait to a heightened level of understanding of the singular emotion conveyed. Each portrait is a roadmap to the emotion, using narrative and color, as the expression frees the emotion being defined and understood by the viewer.

Susan has explored and gathered her education throughout the country. She holds a BFA from Mesa University in Colorado and near completion of an MFA in illustration from the Academy of Art University in San Francisco, California. She has recently moved to Alton and is happy to share her experiences and is working on a book of expressions for those diagnosed with Autism.

Jacoby Arts Center is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization whose mission is to nurture and promote the practice and appreciation of the arts through education, exhibits, cultural programs, and community outreach initiatives.

More like this: