EDWARDSVILLE – The Edwardsville Police Department announced it issued a total of 80 traffic citations and 165 warnings for hands-free law violations during April’s Distracted Driving Awareness Month enforcement campaign.

“We strongly enforce traffic laws to reduce traffic crashes and to save lives,” said Lt. Brandn Whittaker. “This increased enforcement was implemented to help motorists avoid the often-deadly consequences of distracted driving with a simple reminder: Drop it and drive.”

Article continues after sponsor message

The Edwardsville Police Department joined forces with the Illinois State Police, local law enforcement and highway safety partners for this enforcement effort.

The Illinois distracted driving campaign is funded with federal traffic safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.

More like this: