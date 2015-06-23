Listen to the story

The Edwardsville Open recently hosted by The EDGE BANK was a significant success with a large amount of entries and exciting men’s singles championship with Farris Gosea defeating Caio Claundino 6-0, 4-6, 10-7.

Sampada Kanade defeated Shannon Gordon-Carney 6-2, 6-0 to capture the women’s open singles championship.

The Edwardsville highlight was Seth Lipe’s 6-0, 6-0 singles victory in the A classification.

“Seth plays a lot of baseball and some tennis and wanted to play the tournament,” Edwardsville Open Tennis Tourney Director Dave Lipe said. “He had a very good tournament.”

Kyle Carlson defeated Doug Mennerick in the consolation singles match 6-0, 7-6. Jeff Beck was another performer who shined, defeating Michael Patrick 4-6, 6-0, 6-0.

Bazarnik/Gosea defeated Reinhart/Ritchie in men’s open doubles 7-6(7-4); 7-5; and Conley/Janulavich defeated Cimarolli/Clark 7-6(7-5); 6-4 in women’s doubles.

Dave Lipe thanked KingsPoint for allowing play during the rainy Sunday and The EDGEBANK for being the sponsor.

“None of this would be possible without the support of Kent Weber and The EDGE BANK,” Lipe said.

First day matches were held in a variety of Edwardsville courts..

