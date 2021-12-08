ALTON — The Dream Center of Alton hosted their Christmas Experience to serve Kids With Incarcerated Parents as part of their KWIP program. This event was made possible by Prison Fellowship, Angel Tree, The River Church, Imo’s Pizza Bethalto/Wood River, and an army of volunteers!

Dar Bryant, Executive Director said: “We work with Prison Fellowship and Angel Tree annually to receive the names of kids in need in Madison and Jersey counties who have a parent who is incarcerated. The parent submits this information, which is then forwarded to The Dream Center of Alton. We called volunteers in to call every family and verify information with the parent/caregiver left behind to raise the kids while the other parent is incarcerated. We then work with the church congregation at The River Church in Alton to pass out angels for church members to purchase gifts for the kids. This year, we were so blessed to have all the food provided to us by Imo’s Pizza in Wood River. Volunteer donors stepped up to donate cookies to enjoy and crayons for the kids to color Christmas scenes while at the event. We had live music for our families to listen to and the kids were able to use the gaming area upstairs at the Snyder Center at The River Church. Everyone had a great time and the kids were smiling…that is what means the most to us!”

Societal Impact - KWIP is a growing program at The Dream Center of Alton

This event was the re-launch of our KWIP (Kids With Incarcerated Parents) program. During this event, Dream Center staff talked to every parent and we identified 45 kids that need further assistance throughout the year and, the parents left behind to raise the kids are in need! We are actively calling each parent to schedule appointments to conduct needs assessments for each child. Why should a kid suffer or lack any need because their second parent is in prison? One of the most devastating and traumatic life events is a child seeing their parent arrested and taken away! That’s why we are here to serve them.

Therefore, we need YOUR help! We are in need of financial contributions to continue expanding this program and continue serving these families and kids affected. Our families can be assisted in the following areas through our KWIP Program at The Dream Center of Alton: Help securing housing with landlord’s who work with The Dream Center, transportation assistance for the child and caregiver, legal services, family strengthening classes, kids’ birthday presents, school supplies and clothing for back-to-school, hygiene kits and a referral service for any additional services such as mental health and counseling for the kids and caregiver as well as employment and continuing education resources for the caregiver to help secure a better future for each family!

If you would like to donate to The Dream Center of Alton, you can mail a check to:

The Dream Center of Alton PO BOX 1044 Alton, IL 62002

OR by following this link to our PayPal Page: https://www.paypal.com/donate?token=37X4Ux16eoKBUoReUk8as_Zay1VQMIzX84sZ3ttj5_wJsf2TieBfl5SRDDObhSWqDBon8YJEVUA71Gin

No donation is too small to make a difference and we are so grateful for donations to serve our families and kids in need!

