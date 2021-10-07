ALTON — The Dream Center of Alton announced the immediate availability of their public profile on Inside Out Network as part of a partnership with the Illinois Dept. of Corrections, enabling returning citizens to contact The Dream Center directly through the platform.

“Inside Out Network,” said Steven Johnson, Director of Community Relations and Intake Coordinator at The Dream Center of Alton “is a game-changer in the fact that incarcerated individuals preparing for release, and those who have already returned to the community, can now find us through this network as a service provider. With a large network of agencies and other organizations, we have all the tools necessary to get each client the services they are looking for. In turn, this helps returning citizens to have a sustainable second chance and builds better pathways ahead for a self-sufficient life.”

Societal Impact

Steven also stated that “giving someone a second chance to succeed is what we need more of in society. As people get a second chance, they are more likely to stay on the right track and build a positive future. This helps society in general by helping reduce crime and recidivism rates in Madison County and surrounding areas. Now that we have a public profile on Inside Out Network, we can work closely with the Parole Division to refer returning citizens to The Dream Center directly.

By doing so, this ensures a positive impact on the individual in need of service. So often, there isn’t a lot of hope post-release. The Dream Center of Alton is here to instill that hope and light the way for the path forward of everyone, no matter what that path may look like at first.”

Founded in 2015, The Dream Center of Alton is an Adult Reentry not-for-profit organization. We specialize in helping anyone affected by the justice system.

ION Profile for The Dream Center of Alton https://insideoutnetwork.net/provider/2877/2/15/62002

