NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Legendary hit-makers, The Diamonds, take the stage for a night of Bandstand Boogie at Ann Whitney Olin Theater in the Hatheway Cultural Center on Sunday, September 20, 2015 at 3:00 p.m. (doors open at 2:30 with open seating). Single tickets for this event are $25 adults (advance); $27 at the door; $10 students under the age of 12. For more information/make a reservation for a group of 15 or more and receive a 20% discount call the GACA contact line at 618-468-4222. In addition to that Metrotix.com, Alton Convention & Visitors Bureau (credit card purchases may be made) or visit the website http://www.altonconcerts.org to purchase tickets.

Tickets may also be ordered on line through Metrotix.com and by phoning GACA at 618-468-4222(GACA). Credit card purchases may be made through Metrotix and Alton Convention & Visitors Bureau. Further information is available on our website www.altonconcerts.org

“The Diamonds are one of the best vocal groups in show business today… period!”

Article continues after sponsor message

– Press of Atlantic City, N.J.

The Diamonds are a living pop music legacy. The original quartet rose to prominence in the 1950s and early 1960s with 16 Billboard hits including “The Stroll” and the million-selling hit “Little Darlin’,” which has sold approximately 20 million copies to date. The Diamonds have learned that the durability of classic rock and roll music is as much about the future as it is about the past. The newest quartet members, playing saxophone and trombone, backed by piano and drums, continue to expand their audience performing in a variety of venues in the U.S., Europe, South America and Asia. In addition to their 33 appearances on American Bandstand, the Diamonds have been awarded three gold records and inductions into the Doo-Wop Hall of Fame and Vocal Group Hall of Fame. Follow this link to view a video featuring the Diamonds.

The Greater Alton Community Concert Association is celebrating the 75th season presenting family-friendly, entertaining artists to the community. Since 1941 the association continues to operate with a no-hired personnel policy. The volunteers dedicate their time and services in carrying on the business of the organization. Barbara McHugh (VP of Publicity) invites the community to come and support the musicians and enjoy the wonderful diverse programs.

Live On Stage, Inc. provides excellent, affordable, entertainment attractions and support services to an American community of concert presenters. View a video about Live On Stage.

More like this: