ALTON - The Cyclery is having bike rack trade-in special from now until Monday, March 26, on select trunk and hitch models of Saris Bike Racks.

Tom Harp, of the Alton Cyclery, said Saris are not only the number one selling bike racks but are also American made in Wisconsin, excellent quality and simple to use.

From now until Monday any rack can be traded in to receive up to $180 off a new Saris.

If you bring in an old trunk rack and trade it in on certain models of Saris Racks get a discount.

"Usually three to four times a year they do this," The Cyclery in Edwardsville General Manager Becky Schrieber said. "It is a good deal. The trade-in discount can range anywhere from $30 to $180. Five racks qualify. It doesn't have to be a Saris Bike Rack, it can be any kind. It is to promote a good rack to carry the bike securely.

"Today we are booming. Saris, the company, allow us to do it, have to sign up as a dealer, choose it at least once a year. We usually have this trade-in three or four times a year, but at least twice a year. Saris Racks e-mails and asks if we opt in, then we have the ability to advertise for this."

Racks are common especially with all the bike trails around the region, Schreiber said. She said the Edwardsville-area bike trails attract riders from all over. Schreiber said biking fever is about ready to hit the region. She said by early Sunday afternoon, the Cyclery was very busy servicing customers and she expects Monday to be the same with the bike rack trade-in available.

For more information visit www.thecyclerys.com or call the Edwardsville store at 618-692-0070 or the Alton location at 618-468-1128.

