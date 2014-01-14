The Cupid Shuffle
Looking for the ultimate night out? Friday, February 14, 2014 starting at 7:00pm located at the Gateway Convention Center in Collinsville, Illinois Enjoy Church is sponsoring, The Cupid Shuffle. This night of dinner, entertainment, and comedy is for singles, couples, everybody in the Collinsville area. Early bird pricing is still available. You can even reserve a whole table for an even bigger discount. Go to www.enjoychurch.tv/the-cupid-shuffle to reserve a table and purchase tickets.
About Enjoy Church
Enjoy Church exists to lead people to experience and enjoy a God-first life. God has uniquely wired Enjoy Church to live out the great commission (Matthew 28:18-20) by embracing three principles that govern the decisions we make as a church; Enjoy Church is a God-First church that embodies an Accepting Atmospherewith Relevant Environments. Visit www.enjoychurch.tv for more information.
