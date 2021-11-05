SEE VIDEO:

BETHALTO - CoOp at Klein Hall received a warm greeting Thursday afternoon when the Bethalto Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon-cutting for the business at 128 West Central Street in Bethalto.

Bethalto Chamber of Commerce President Tom Lane said he believes the business will be very successful and it will be a great addition to the community. Lane is also a State Farm Insurance agent in Bethalto.

The owners of CoOp at Klein Hall are Jamie Slaten (JLS Design) and Aimee Long (EnS Jewelry.

The CoOp at Klein Hall now has 24 vendors and also has rental space.

The business is open Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday.

Hours are as follows:

Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday - 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Thursday - 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday - 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Long said the turnout for the ribbon-cutting was “amazing” and was “a great turnout.”

“The first month has been better than I could ever have imagined,” Long said. “Our first month was unbelievable. We have such a great family here. Because we are a Co-Op, we consider everyone family. It is a great group of people.

“Anyone looking for a gift should be able to find something here,” she said. “We have everything from pickles and salsa, to soaps, jewelry, purses, and everything in between.”

The old Klein building in Bethalto is a perfect location with so much history, Long said.

“I used to get candy there when I was a kid,” she added. “We have Santa and Mrs. Claus back for the night of December 16, We also will have hot cocoa on the night of the Christmas Walk in December. There will be a lot of potential Christmas gifts in our businesses, they are all stocked up for that time.”

