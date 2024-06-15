ALTON - Taralei Griffin is hosting another “Get Loud” show at The Conservatory, and this show will benefit Alton Pride.

On Saturday, June 29, 2024, community members can enjoy a free show at The Conservatory in Alton, complete with drink specials, raffles and performances by LGBTQ+ and ally artists. Kickbacks from the food and drink specials and all proceeds from the raffles will go to Alton Pride, a local organization that hosts Alton’s Pride Festival in September and provides scholarships for area students.

“I’ve been talking with Alton Pride, and they’re very excited about it,” said Griffin, who is organizing the event. “I’m just enjoying doing this. I’m really loving organizing these shows and hearing from people how much they enjoy it. The way Alton Pride has already been responding to this and so excited about it and so excited to participate and help in any way they can, that's really been great. It does feel good.”

Griffin recently hosted a “Get Loud” show on April 20, 2024, to benefit the Last Prisoner Project, a national organization that advocates for cannabis reform. She is excited to host her second show at The Conservatory and eager to benefit a local organization.

The food and bar will open at 5 p.m., and the show starts at 7 p.m. While Griffin hasn’t yet finalized the lineup, she teased that Ambitious, a local hip-hop artist and drag king, will perform. She hopes to find more LGBTQ+ and ally performers to round out the evening.

Alton Pride will be sponsoring a 50/50 raffle, and Griffin is organizing a few baskets to raffle off throughout the night. All proceeds will go to Alton Pride to help sponsor their scholarships and the Alton Pride Festival scheduled for Sept. 14, 2024.

“It’ll be a good event,” Griffin added. “Alton Pride is going to be there. They’re going to have some different resources available and everything, and like I said, they’re going to be selling some 50/50 raffle tickets as well, so you’ve got a little chance to win some money there too if you wanted, or donate it right back to Alton Pride. I’m very excited about it.”

For more information about the “Get Loud for Alton Pride” show, visit the official Alton Pride Facebook page. You can also reach out to Griffin on her Facebook page or Instagram profile for more information about the event and how to sign up as an artist.

