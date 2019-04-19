SOUTH ROXANA - The Complex, powered by Elite FT, will provide a multi-purpose 7,000-square-foot fitness facility with 24-hour access.

The new business is conveniently located 10 minutes from downtown St. Louis and sits a mile east of the I-255 North extension in Illinois and boasts over 25 weight lifting machines, full rack of dumbbells and nine cardio machines for gym members. The Complex also offers a custom designed restrooms and shower facilities.

“Our 50’x70’ turf training area also includes a drop-down batting cage/pitching lane (15’x70’) and both are available for sports teams to rent,” Justin McMillian, the owner of Elite FT, said. Youth team, speed, and soccer programs are offered at various times throughout the year through Elite FT. Adult boot camps, middle and high school strength, and conditioning programs are also offered throughout the year.

The gym space is 24-hour access. The turf area will be available for soccer, baseball, and other sports rentals.

“We have partnered with the youth soccer program, Bethalto FC, for exclusive year-round training,” McMillian said. “We have partnered with local boys and girls high school soccer programs for strength and conditioning programs.”

“I am thrilled Elite FT is expanding and opening our own facility and its second training facility in Illinois,” McMillian added.

Seth Wilson is the Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist & Head Strength Coach for The Complex. Roxie Strange is the Administrative & Marketing Director. Bob McMillian is the CFO.

“We are making connections with locals for gym memberships and teams in the area,” Justin McMillian said. “We are looking forward to meeting with the first responders and partnering with them. We are having a grand opening on Sunday, June 2.”

A ribbon cutting is scheduled for 2 p.m. on June 2 for The Complex opening.

McMillian said people can purchase one-year memberships for $200 right now. The normal price for a membership is $24 a month.

For more info, check or call below:

www.eliteft.com

thecomplex@eliteft.com

618-972-1830

