St. Louis, Mo. - The Color Run®, the largest 5k event series in the world, today announced details for the St. Louis stop on its 2016 world tour. Themed “The Color Run Tropicolor™”, the popular run rolls into St. Louis on Saturday, April 16. Thousands of runners are expected to converge in downtown St. Louis for the experience of a lifetime, while helping to benefit Autism Speaks, the local organization selected as the charity partner for this stop on the tour.

Each year, The Color Run introduces a new and exciting way to run – and 2016 is proving to be no different. The Tropicolor World Tour combines the enjoyment of a 5k with all the fun leisure of an island-style vacation – full of unforgettable memories, music, and tropical colors. The Color Run recently released a teaser video to showcase the Tropicolor experience so potential participants can get a preview of what to expect.

“We are excited to share The Color Run Tropicolor World Tour with our runners and thrilled to bring this event to cities across the world, including St. Louis,” said Travis Snyder, Founder of The Color Run. “We hope that all our Color Runners will be able to step into paradise with us and enjoy a 5k vacation that only The Color Run can create.”

The Tropicolor World Tour enhances the experience that Color Runners already know and love with an all-new Tropicolor Zone on course where participants will be bathed in a tropical array of colors and island scents as they pass through palm trees, arches, and island-style music. During the Finish Festival, participants can enjoy fun and interaction at The Color Run’s Rainbow Beach with music, dancing, massive color throws, and unique photo opportunities. Runners will also receive a limited edition participant kit.

Since its inception in 2012, The Color Run has become a global phenomenon, and in 2016 it continues to innovate the 5k paint race genre. With more than five million runners crossing its finish line since 2012, The Color Run caters to all fitness types – from first time runners to professional athletes. After sweeping across the United States in its first year with 53 events, The Color Run, in 2015, hosted over 230 events in 39 countries across the world.

The Tropicolor World Tour marks the fifth anniversary of The Color Run. The tour will be making stops all around the globe and is anticipated to visit more than 40 countries worldwide in 2016. The St. Louis event on April 16 will kick off in the heart of Downtown at Poelker/Kaufmann Park, located at 1315 Chestnut St. (Tucker Blvd. and Chestnut St.). The Startline opens at 8 am. Ticket options to participate in the St. Louis run begin at $39.99 and include the run entry fee and a Color Run classic kit featuring a commemorative T-shirt, headband, colorful powder for the giant color throw at the finish line and more. For details, visit the official website.

The Color Run partners with a local or national charity at every event, with the primary goal of increasing cause awareness by shining a light on the amazing work its charity partners do within the community and society. The Color Run has donated more than $4 million to charity to date and hopes to build on that total as they partner with Autism Speaks for this event in St. Louis.

About The Color Run®

The Color Run is the largest event series in the world and the first of its kind. Founded in 2012, the number one goal of The Color Run is to produce the ‘Happiest 5k on the Planet’ giving participants an unforgettable experience. With no winners or official times, The Color Run celebrates healthiness, happiness, and individuality, helping participants achieve their fitness goals by providing a fun, un-intimidating running environment. To learn more about The Color Run, visit The Color Run Website or watch this video.

The Color Run is a product of Bigsley™ Event House, a leading creator of experiential events including: The Color Run Night®, Electric Run®, and Soul Pose™.

