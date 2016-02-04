Derrick Keith Help fill the bowls in Collinsville!

The Collinsville Woman's Club invites you to be part of their unique Empty Bowl fundraiser to combat local hunger Ash Wednesday, Feb. 10 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Gateway Convention Center.
 
This year will be bigger than ever! For a $10 ticket, enjoy a simple soup meal symbolizing the plight of the hungry. More than 30 soups will be available to try.
 
WIL Radio's popular Derrick Keith will be MC for the event and will bring on stage some of the area's best Dereoke winners as well as local entertainment. It will be a great show!
 
We'll also have a Silent Auction, 50-50, and lots more!
 
Bring canned goods, & place them in the bed of a new Ford F-150! If you can't attend, send a check (any amount) to the Collinsville Woman's Club, Box 368, Collinsville, 62234.
 
Visit us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/CollinsvilleCWC or our web site at collinsvillewomansclub.com. Come join us for this very important cause!

