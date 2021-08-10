SPRINGFIELD –The Budweiser Clydesdales will make a triumphant return to the Illinois State Fair in 2021. The Clydesdales last graced the Illinois State Fair in 2018.

During the fair the Clydesdales will be located near gate two on the grounds for fairgoers to visit the iconic horses. You can catch the first glimpse of the Clydesdales in the Twilight Parade to kick off the 2021 Illinois State Fair.

Article continues after sponsor message

“We are happy to welcome back the Budweiser Clydesdales,” said Illinois State Fair Manager, Kevin Gordon. “They’re a fan favorite and draw the attention of people of all ages.”

In addition to appearing in the Twilight Parade, the Clydesdales will take part in five daily parades during the fair: Sunday, August 15, Tuesday, August 17, Friday, August 20, Saturday, August 21 and Saturday, August 22 at 4 pm.



The Illinois State Fair runs from August 12-22. Please visit, IllinoisStateFair.info for fair events and information.

More like this: