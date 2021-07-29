EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Public Works Department released multiple upcoming road closures with a variety of work scheduled.

First, East Schwartz Street from South Brown Avenue to Springer Avenue in Edwardsville will be closed to all traffic beginning July 29, 2021. Stutz Excavating will be performing repair of roadway curb and pavement. Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes. The intersections of South Brown Avenue and Spring Avenue with East Schwartz Street will remain open to traffic.

Second, Hubert Plumbing & Heating Co. will close Gerber Road to all through traffic between Lee Drive and Richetta Drive. A full roadway closure for all traffic will be in place for 1400 Gerber Road in Edwardsville. This will allow work for sanitary sewer repairs and closure is expected to occur through Saturday, July 31, weather dependent. Motorists are again asked to take alternate routes.

Third, between August 2, 2021, to August 13, 2021, the City of Edwardsville will be reconstructing the intersection of Montclaire Avenue and Lindenwood Avenue in Edwardsville. Motorists are urged to use alternate routes.

