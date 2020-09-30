COLLINSVILLE - The City of Collinsville released a statement about a letter several Collinsville residents received this past week regarding a political sign. The City of Collinsville said they did not send the letter.

The City of Collinsville stressed this letter was made to look like an official notice from the city.

"The City of Collinsville did not send this letter, and would not send a letter of this nature to any resident without a point of contact," the city said. "We ask that if anyone receives, or has received, a letter such as this, that they contact us immediately. We are also asking that if anyone knows who may be behind sending this notice, that they please contact us as well.”

The letter reads:

Dear Resident

During the past week, the City of Collinsville has been aware via several complaints of a political sign on your property which contains obscenities and is deemed offensive. While the City of Collinsville supports free speech and the expression of political views, the sign on your property is in violation of Collinsville ordinances governing public displays. Further, the City of Collinsville holds all residents responsible for public displays on their property and expects that residents are aware of relevant ordinances governing said displays.

As you are in violation of the Collinsville ordinance, you are being levied a fine of $250. Payment can be directed to the City of Collinsville offices, with a copy of this letter, at the address shown below. The immediate removal of this display is required in order to avoid further fines. Payment is required by October 1, 2020.

City of Collinsville

The letter was in a plain white envelope without any city markings.

