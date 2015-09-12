ALTON - Alton captured its second consecutive volleyball tournament on Saturday afternoon, finishing its Alton Invitational Tourney with an unbeaten 5-0 mark.

Alton’s girls improve to 12-2 overall on the season.

The rest of the finishers were: 2. Fort Zumwalt North (4-1); 3. Civic Memorial (3-2); 4. Jerseyville (2-3); 5. Carrollton (1-4); and 6. Roxana (0-5).

Alton’s Jada Green was the tourney MVP and first on the All-Tournament Team, followed by Annie Evans of Alton, Savannah Fisher of Alton, Mercedes Vomund, Fort Zumwalt North, Miranda Hoeckelmann, Fort Zumwalt North, Kaity Kappler, Civic Memorial, Kennedy Carnes, Civic Memorial, Mary Tepen, Jersey, Emily Strubl, Carrollton, and Braeden Lackey, Roxana.

“It was pretty exciting,” said Alton volleyball coach Stacey Ferguson. “I told the girls to win two tournaments back to back is pretty tough to do. In the last tournament, we proved we could fight back when we get down. We got better by the end of the weekend and are playing our game and getting consistent.”

Jada Greene was impressive in the tournament, with her front line play, Ferguson said. Greene continues to be a standout for the team. She said she was also proud of Evans and Fisher for their all-tourney status and the entire team’s effort.

In Friday action, these were the results:

Alton vs. Carrolton (Alton won both matches, first match 25-14, 25-15 in second)

CM vs. Jerseyville (20-25 Jersey 1st, 25-22 CM 2nd, 15-12 CM 3rd match)

FZN vs. Carrolton (25-9 FZN, 25-12 FZN)

Jerseyville vs. Roxana (left before final score)

Alton vs. FZN (left before final score

This week, Alton plays at Cahokia on Monday and at East St. Louis on Thursday.

“East St. Louis always has a competitive team,” Ferguson said. “From what I have been reading, Edwardsville is also developing and O’Fallon always has a good team. We were 19-1 at one point last year.

“It is great to have two good years back to back. Everyone is feeling pretty good about Alton’s volleyball girls. The fans and the school are feeling good vibes.”

