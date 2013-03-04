The Cast of Alton Little Theater's Musical Clue Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Cast Members Julia Frazier, Cole Gutmann, Lief Anderson, Taylor Merritt and Jean Heil enjoy the energizing workouts of rehearsals for the innovative romp of a musical, CLUE, THE MUSICAL to be presented at Alton Little Theater March 15th through 24th. Tickets for the productions and "Early-Bird"Discount Season Tickets for ALT's 80th Anniversary Season are available on-line at: www.altonlittletheater. org Article continues after sponsor message Print Version Submit a News Tip