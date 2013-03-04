Cast Members Julia Frazier, Cole Gutmann, Lief Anderson, Taylor Merritt and Jean Heil enjoy the energizing workouts of rehearsals for the innovative romp of a musical, CLUE, THE MUSICAL to be presented at Alton Little Theater March 15th through 24th. Tickets for the productions and "Early-Bird"Discount Season Tickets for ALT's 80th Anniversary Season are available on-line at: www.altonlittletheater. org 

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

 