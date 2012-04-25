The Cast From The Adventures of Tom Sawyer Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Pictured above are the cast from The Adventures of Tom Sawyer. These performers take on some of the now classic roles made famous by Mark Twain in his tales of "Life Along The Mississippi". The Adventures of Tom Sawyer features a cast of 31 youth and adult performers who will take audiences on a rollicking, toe-tapping escapade May 11th through 20th when Alton Little Theater stages its last production of the 78th Season. Tickets are available on-line at: www.altonlittletheater.com OR by calling 618-462-6562. Article continues after sponsor message Print Version Submit a News Tip