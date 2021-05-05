BUNKER HILL - The Brittany Shooting Park in Bunker Hill announced today it is hosting an event called the Macoupin County EMS Appreciation Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 15.

"Organizers state it will be a unique area event as it centers around shooting a supplied .22-caliber pistol at a target under the direction of a county deputy," James Goltz, co-organizer of the EMS Appreciation Day, said. "The target will then be compared to the target Macoupin County Sheriff Shawn Kahl shot. Prizes will be awarded based on accuracy."

Goltz stressed those who enter must be 21 to shoot, and a FOID card is not required. Ticket stubs will go into a drawing for a free conceal carry class by Mule’s Shooting Source, he added.

"A fire truck, ambulance, ARCH helicopter, and a K-9 will be onsite to view and learn about," he said. "Fried fish will be served by the Bunker Hill Fire Department, pulled pork will be served by the Bunker Hill based Silverback Grillers to benefit the town Ambulance service. American Legion Partridge Post #578 will be serving up elephant ear pastries, cotton candy, and soft drinks.

Article continues after sponsor message

"Actors portraying Mother Jones and General Alexander Bradley will be on site to educate and entertain. Both the characters they portray are buried in Union Miners Cemetery in Mt. Olive. There will be special opportunities to win donated prizes which includes a handmade smoker griller by Dave’s Drums and a year membership at Brittany. Organizers say as far as anyone involved knows, there has never been an event like this anywhere in the nation."

For more information contact, ROE 40 Superintendent Michelle Mueller, at 217 854 4016, ext. 26.

See the Faceboook page below:

https://www.facebook.com/emsappreciationday/

More like this: