It's Riverbender Radio's first Halloween and to celebrate we've decided to provide the River Bend with a spooky soundtrack of traditional Halloween favorites and music from classic horror films and tv to enjoy this coming weekend. Special programming will run on The Bridge station only from 3 p.m. to midnight Friday, Oct. 29th through Halloween.

Halloween has always been an important holiday for Riverbender.com since the site launched on Halloween day in 2005. The business has since participated in Alton's Annual Halloween Parade and other area parades on many occasions.

Special Halloween programming on The Bridge will now likely become an annual tradition for Riverbender Radio. John Hentrich, owner/founder of Riverbender.com shares that Riverbender Radio is likely to do something similar this year for Christmas.

If you haven't had a chance to listen yet, download the Riverbender.com app on your phone and start streaming. Or scan the QR code in this article with your camera app and begin listening right away.

The radio player works on a desktop computer, smartphone, tablet, or any device connected to the Internet. If you are in your car you can use Bluetooth or Apple CarPlay. Listeners can provide feedback on the songs played by giving a “thumbs up” or “thumbs down”. You can even make song requests.

For more information visit RiverbenderRadio.com.

Businesses who would like to advertise on Riverbender Radio can contact Riverbender.com at (618) 465-9850.

