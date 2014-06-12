(12 June 2014 - Alton, IL) – Alton Main Street and Riverbender.com are announcing the 6th Annual BIG GIG Local Music Show set for Saturday, July 26th on 3rd, State and Belle Streets in Downtown Alton. Six local bands will be hired to provide entertainment for the concert, which will be headlined by Aaron Kamm & the One Drops.

Band recruitment is now in progress; entries must be postmarked by Thursday, June 26th or hand-delivered to the Main Street office by 5:00 p.m. on Friday, June 27th. Participating bands will receive a variety of media exposure to advance their music career along with other perks including a video of their live performance from Riverbender.com. The band that generates the most supportive crowd will be invited to perform a set of their original music on stage at Riverfront Amphitheater during the Mississippi Earthtones Festival on Sat, Sept 20th.

Event organizers will also provide a platform for a variety of artistic expression, involving a “yarn bomb” (public art installation of knit and crochet items on urban fixtures) as well as the opportunity for painters, photographers, jewelry designers and others to sell their creations. To support the theme, Donnewald Distributing will showcase a variety of their locally-crafted beverages from Cathedral Square, O’Fallon Brewery and more.

A selection committee will narrow the entries down to six bands, whose members will be compensated $25 per musician to perform a 45-minute set between the hours of 5:00-10:00pm. Concert-goers will vote for their favorite band via social media during the free event. The BIG GIG Local Music Show is open to all genres of music; bands that are interested in entering can visit the Events page at www.DowntownAlton.com to download an application to be sent in along with a band photo and a CD of two original songs that best represent their music style. Bands may also choose to include one optional cover song in their entry package. For more information, please visit www.facebook.com/biggigmusic or contact Sara McGibany at: sara@altonmainstreet.org or 618-463-1016.

